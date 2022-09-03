ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 434,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.