Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.39

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 378671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
