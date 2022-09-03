Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.