Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Down 0.7%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.81). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 41,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 95.04 and a quick ratio of 65.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,153.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

