Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 413 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,632.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,819 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

