American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOUT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

AOUT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.30. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.