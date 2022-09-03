American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.79 on Friday, hitting $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

