Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASYS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,529. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

