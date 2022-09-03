Anchor Protocol Price Up 10.5% This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008829 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

