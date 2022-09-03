Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FINS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

