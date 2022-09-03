Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Position in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Angel Pond Stock Performance
Shares of Angel Pond stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Angel Pond Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08.
Angel Pond Profile
Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.
