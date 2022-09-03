Anson Funds Management LP Has $658,000 Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,442 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of F-star Therapeutics worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

