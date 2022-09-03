Anson Funds Management LP Invests $423,000 in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.