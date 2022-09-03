Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $31,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,327 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.