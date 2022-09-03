Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 2.32% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ VBOC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Company Profile
