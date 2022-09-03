Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 2.32% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ VBOC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.