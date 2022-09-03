Anson Funds Management LP Takes $379,000 Position in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.98% of Creatd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Creatd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

