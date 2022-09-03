Anson Funds Management LP Takes $565,000 Position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

RVSNW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Rail Vision Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

