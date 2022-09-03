Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.