Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEMY. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
