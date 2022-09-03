APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 404,271 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $103,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

