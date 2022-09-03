APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott International worth $115,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.