APG Asset Management N.V. Has $87.13 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100,130 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.30% of Aptiv worth $87,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.31 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.