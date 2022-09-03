APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 615,879 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,879 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $94,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

