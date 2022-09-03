APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $83,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

