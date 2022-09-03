APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 196,622 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,622 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.29% of Lincoln National worth $129,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

