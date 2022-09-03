APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 31,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $148,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Adobe stock opened at $368.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

