APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 59,005 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,005 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $112,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

