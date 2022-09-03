Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.