Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.91

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 35204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $11,114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 566,501 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

