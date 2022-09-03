Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

