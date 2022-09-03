AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATR. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

ATR opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.19.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,620,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

