ARCS (ARX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $138,530.00

ARCS (ARX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ARCS has a total market cap of $619,261.77 and approximately $138,530.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

