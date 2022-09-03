Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.21 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $10.14 or 0.00051254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $338.58 million and $12.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

