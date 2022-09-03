Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 128993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

