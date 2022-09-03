ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 920 Price Target at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,472.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

