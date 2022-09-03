Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading Down 3.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 219,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Assure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.