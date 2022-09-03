Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $275.49

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.49 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.65). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.68), with a volume of 23,861 shares traded.
ATYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.37. The firm has a market cap of £306.34 million and a PE ratio of 371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
