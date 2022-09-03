Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -203.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,112.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

