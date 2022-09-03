Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 6.7%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.30). Approximately 119,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 202,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($9.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 939.38. The stock has a market cap of £915.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,666.67.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

