AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of AutoZone worth $99,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,066.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

