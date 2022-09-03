Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 555 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

LON:AV opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.34. The company has a market capitalization of £11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,112.00. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

