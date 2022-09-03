Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 761,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,450. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 145.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

