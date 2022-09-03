Axis DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,947.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $84,447.11 and approximately $22,947.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

