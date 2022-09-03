Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

AZRE opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after buying an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 546,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

