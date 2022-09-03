Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
AZRE opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
