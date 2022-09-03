Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 31,288 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Utz Brands worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.02 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

