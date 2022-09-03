Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

LFUS stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

