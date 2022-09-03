Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

BWXT opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

