Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.15% of LCI Industries worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LCII opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.87. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

