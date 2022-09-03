Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $64.80 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

