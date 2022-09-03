Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $231.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

